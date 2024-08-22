TitanFile integrates with Microsoft and NetDocuments

TitanFile has announced upgrades to its “Secure Send” Outlook integration, added a new Microsoft 365 integration and unveiled integration with NetDocuments.

“Today, we reaffirm our deep commitment to offering our customers and users the most complete and efficient experience for sharing files securely and seamlessly,” said TitanFile’s CEO, Tony Abou-Assaleh.

“By furthering our collaboration with Microsoft and NetDocuments, we’re empowering our customers with very powerful capabilities and workflows to significantly elevate their productivity.”

With TitanFile’s Secure Send product that offers Outlook integration, users can continue using Outlook’s familiar email experience for specific matters while also benefiting from TitanFile’s exceptional capabilities around large file sharing and security. The enhanced Secure Send now also supports Outlook Web, meeting the rapidly growing demand for its adoption.

The new TitanFile–Microsoft 365 integration transforms professional collaboration by keeping document interactions secure and compliant, boosting productivity and streamlining workflows. It enables TitanFile users to edit and collaborate on Microsoft 365 documents directly from TitanFile.

Additionally, TitanFile’s NetDocuments integration elevates legal practices by enhancing productivity and streamlining workflows between the two highly secure platforms. The integration with NetDocuments enables its users who benefit from NetDocuments highly secure file sharing and collaboration capabilities to seamlessly leverage TitanFile to send high volumes of files and very large files more quickly and easily.

The integration eliminates the need to manually move files between platforms or to local storage, allowing legal professionals to focus on their core practice areas and manage their work with NetDocuments, while knowing that they have the added capability to send gigabytes and terabytes of data with TitanFile’s technology.

“We are thrilled to introduce these significant advancements to our technology and share it with our customers and the attendees of ILTACON,” said Abou-Assaleh. “Our goal is to provide our customers and users with the most advanced and user-friendly solutions for secure file sharing and collaboration. With these significant upgrades, we are confident that our platform will continue to set the standard for high productivity, efficiency and security.”

https://www.titanfile.com/