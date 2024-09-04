Newgen Launches Marvin – APEX Edition

Newgen Software has unveiled NewgenONE Marvin – APEX Edition, providing a GenAI boost to the NewgenONE low-code platform to streamline complex workflows, enhance customer engagement, and ensure secure AI integration.

The APEX Edition promises to reduce application development time by 40% and save up to 50-70% on document-related tasks.

Features of the APEX Edition include auto-classification and metadata pre-fill to automate document categorization and speech-to-text capabilities for more intuitive user interactions via voice commands. UI Design through natural language prompts will help transform interface development by leveraging GenAI.

The APEX Edition also addresses safety concerns associated with integrating AI and GenAI enhancements. It prioritises security with role-based access permissions to protect sensitive data and promote Responsible AI.

The GenAI update will ensure pre-built guardrails, such as Llama Guard 3, monitor user input and agent response across customizable risk categories. Prompt Guard, a classifier model, is used to detect unsafe prompts.

Varun Goswami, Product Head at Newgen, said, “The Apex edition of NewgenONE Marvin introduces a new level of efficiency to enterprise productivity. With advanced features, organizations can supercharge workflows, improve decision-making, and empower communication across channels.

“APEX prioritizes user-safety with adequate security models. NewgenONE Marvin continues to innovate by transforming process & data management and customer engagement, driving operational excellence and business growth.”

http://www.newgensoft.com/