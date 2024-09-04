RecordPoint enters partnership with Workday

RecordPoint is now a Workday Innovation Partner, and will provide a more seamless integration process with the RecordPoint platform, increasing data visibility for better data lifecycle management and risk mitigation.

A cloud-based enterprise software provider, Workday offers product solutions for human capital management, financial management, and planning.

Workday’s products provide best-in-class features and capabilities in their respective specialties, but many clients face records management challenges beyond the scope of the products’ core features.

Because data held in Workday systems – typically finance or HR data — can be some of the most sensitive information an organization holds, it requires a robust data governance strategy to effectively manage and protect it.

With RecordPoint as a Workday Innovation partner, Workday customers have complete visibility over their full data estate – including data outside of Workday – held within a unified data lifecycle management solution.

The RecordPoint platform offers advanced features including data inventory, automated classification and PII detection, and customizable retention schedules, allowing you to dispose of data as soon as it’s no longer required.

Users can instantly integrate with hundreds of essential businesses systems in addition to Workday, through the RecordPoint’s Enterprise Connector framework.

The platform provides an in-place, real-time view of your full data estate, enabling better decision-making, facilitating explainable AI outcomes, and driving business success.

Hosted on RecordPoint’s infrastructure, the integration uses Workday’s native APIs to automatically identify, classify, and manage new records. With a user-friendly interface and no change management required, the solution helps organizations proactively tackle data retention and minimization challenges, allowing users to focus on their core responsibilities.

