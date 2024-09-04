AI Meets Enterprise Automation with Workflow Assistant

HighGear, a specialist no-code enterprise workflow platforms, has launched an AI-powered Assistant that generates production-ready workflows via a natural language interface.

The new Workflow Assistant allows administrators to create fully functional workflows simply by describing their needs in plain language.

This AI-driven approach dramatically reduces the time required to develop complex workflows, potentially cutting hours of work down to mere seconds.

Key features of the Workflow Assistant include:

A chat panel interface for intuitive workflow creation

AI-generated workflows based on natural language descriptions

Automatic generation of forms, fields, and statuses

Option to review and approve new items or reuse existing workflow objects

Capability to make realtime adjustments to generated workflows

The tool is designed to benefit both novice administrators and experienced professionals, streamlining the workflow creation process across all levels of expertise.

By bridging the gap between natural language and production-ready workflows, HighGear aims to make enterprise automation more accessible and efficient.

HighGear is currently offering demos of the Workflow Assistant.

https://highgear.com/