BIS releases GrooperAI to simplify and accelerate AI usage

BIS has announced GrooperAI, the latest release of its intelligent automation software. It promises to make extracting and finding critical business data easier.

“In today’s fast-paced business environment, people need to find their documents quickly,” said Dan Rotelli, CEO of BIS.

“Traditional enterprise content management systems fall short, leaving users struggling to find the information they need. GrooperAI will give organizations a Google-like search experience that empowers them to quickly locate and leverage their valuable data.”

Additionally, in 2023, 80% of all AI initiatives failed. AI implementations aren’t easy. There is a knowledge gap in AI implementations and a severe lack of acumen to implement AI correctly.

GrooperAI solves commonplace problems by simplifying and accelerating AI usage for information extraction, normalization, and consolidation.

Key Benefits of GrooperAI’s Innovations:

Accelerated Decision Support: GrooperAI’s no-code integration with leading LLMs generates human-level comprehension and AI-accelerated extraction, driving organizations to automate more complex tasks that require nuanced understanding and decision-making.

Improved Outcome: Easier setup, automatic prompting, and AI search capabilities significantly streamline workflows and reduce time to value.

Scalability and Flexibility: GrooperAI’s adaptability allows businesses to scale automation efforts across departments and applications without extensive, time-consuming redeployment.

Future-Proofing: By incorporating AI-driven technologies, GrooperAI ensures that businesses can benefit from the latest advancements in automation without changing their production processes.

“These innovations mark a pivotal shift toward smarter, more adaptable, and financially transformative automation,” said Rotelli.

“GrooperAI is at the forefront of the next generation of automation, where understanding and acting on complex data in real-time is key to staying competitive.”

https://www.bisok.com/intelligent-document-processing/