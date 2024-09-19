Esker Synergy AI Transforms Order Processing Automation

Esker has launched its newest Esker Synergy AI product update, Synergy Transformer. Designed to streamline order processing by optimizing data extraction, Esker’s Synergy Transformer offers enhanced speed and accuracy using a custom-trained language model.

The model harnesses advanced Transformer technology, while training data is specifically tailored to the nuances of order language, ensuring precise and efficient data extraction.

Purpose-built for this specific use case, the Synergy Transformer is claimed to be faster at extracting large quantities of data from orders than large language models like ChatGPT 4 that focus on broader capabilities.

Integrated into Esker’s solutions, the Synergy Transformer enables organizations to equip their CSR teams with AI capabilities, eliminating the need for extensive investments of time and resources in sourcing, evaluating, testing and refining alternative models.

The company says the updated Transformer provides a 6% improvement compared to the previous iteration, bringing the recognition rate to over 92%. Additionally, Synergy’s smaller size is designed to be more sustainable and resource-efficient.

“I’m really excited that Synergy Transformer AI is now available to customers,” said Aurélien Coq, Product Manager at Esker.

“This new product feature further liberates CSRs by automating error-prone order data entry, freeing them to focus on strategic priorities.”

https://www.esker.com/solutions/technologies/esker-synergy-ai/