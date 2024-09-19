Progress to acquire ShareFile

Progress Software is buying Cloud Software Group's ShareFile for about $US875 million, as the AI-powered software firm looks to boost its enterprise product portfolio.

ShareFile provides SaaS-native, AI-powered, document-centric collaboration, focusing on industry segments including business and professional services, financial services, healthcare and construction.

“Businesses today need to enhance their effectiveness in serving customers, while continuously streamlining their operations to drive efficiency, security and compliance,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO of Progress.

“ShareFile fits strategically with Progress’ Digital Experience portfolio to enable organizations to deliver more effective client and team collaboration while simplifying the secure sharing of documents and other content.

"ShareFile customers will benefit from Progress’ strong customer focus, expansive product portfolio and expertise as well as an unparalleled track record of customer success.”

“ShareFile has a long track record of success within the secure content collaboration and client interaction space and with this transaction, as part of Progress, will be better positioned to continue that record, long into the future,” said Thomas Krause, CEO of Cloud Software Group.

“For ShareFile customers, we firmly believe they will benefit from Progress’ deep customer commitment, extensive product portfolio, expertise and its expansive user community.”