Nasuni integrates Microsoft 365 Copilot

Nasuni has announced new integration that provides access to the Nasuni File Data Platform via Microsoft Search and Microsoft 365 Copilot, significantly expanding data access for Microsoft's AI services, the company says.

The Microsoft File Share Graph Connector, which can now be leveraged by Nasuni’s hybrid cloud platform, is designed to make Nasuni file data easily accessible through Microsoft 365, allowing users to harness the power of their existing office applications while avoiding the pitfalls of AI sprawl and tool overload

Organizations can use the Graph Connector to leverage Nasuni data with Microsoft 365 semantic index to unlock AI-powered search, enhanced compliance, and advanced analytics through a unified interface.

Key benefits of this integration include:

Unlocking Greater Value from Data: Customers can now maximize the value of their Nasuni managed data by making it accessible for personalized experiences via Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Search, enriching user interactions with relevant content.

AI-Powered Search and Insights: The Graph Connector enables Nasuni managed files to be indexed into Microsoft's semantic index, which forms a key part of the Microsoft 365 AI infrastructure. This semantic index is utilized by Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Search to provide contextually relevant answers and insights across Microsoft 365 applications.

A Unified Data Interface: Users benefit from single-pane-of-glass access to their Microsoft 365 data (including SharePoint and OneDrive) and Nasuni. This unified view allows for efficient searching and interaction with documents across the entire unstructured file stack, inclusive of Nasuni-managed data.

"By enabling Microsoft 365 Copilot through the use of the Microsoft Graph Connector, we're empowering our customers to get even more value out of their Nasuni managed data," said Jim Liddle, Chief Innovation Officer of Data Intelligence and AI at Nasuni.

