Hyperscience Updates to Core Platform

Hyperscience has announced updates to its core platform, the Hyperscience Hypercell, designed to accelerate automation for a wide variety of back-office documents, use cases, and processes.

“The latest release of the Hyperscience Hypercell delivers on the promise of transformation by setting the technology foundation to harness the power of GenAI and LLMs, and enabling our customers to convert back office documents and processes into strategic advantage,” said Andrew Joiner, CEO of Hyperscience.

The new version of the Hypercell platform offers new innovations in models, model management, workflow orchestration, and cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

The updates include:

New Long-Form Extraction Model - Long-form documents, like contracts, insurance policies, credit agreements, share purchase agreements, and loan applications, are the lifeblood of key processes within organizations. Traditionally, unlocking critical details from these documents required costly experts who could interpret the nuanced context, spot connections between related information, and extract insights buried within varied formats.

The latest version of the Hypercell provides new capabilities to its deep learning model that enable Long Form Extraction and automates this understanding, allowing enterprises to streamline decisions and operations by extracting critical, interdependent data points and multiple occurrences from the complex, unstructured content.

Streamline AI / ML Model Lifecycle Management - As AI and machine learning systems become increasingly integral to daily business operations, effective model lifecycle management is crucial for maintaining seamless execution and compliance with regulatory standards. The complexity of managing model upgrades, governance, and ongoing adaptability often results in resource-intensive processes that slow down innovation and disrupt business workflows. Hyperscience addresses these challenges with new features that help organizations preserve their investment in previously trained models by enabling seamless model portability across different versions of the Hypercell platform.

Enhanced Audit Logs - With the latest release of the Hyperscience Hypercell, organizations have access to enhanced audit logging capabilities that will help users understand everything that happened – who performed the action (the machine or a human), when, and where the action took place. This helps ensure accountability, accuracy, and compliance, thereby enhancing operational transparency and efficiency related to all workflows created within Hyperscience.

