Hyland unveils Content Innovation Cloud

Hyland has announced a new cloud platform to unify its content solutions — OnBase, Alfresco, Nuxeo and Perceptive Content. The Content Innovation Cloud is described as a unified content, process and application intelligence platform.

It will offer the potential to “AI-enable” enterprise content wherever it resides - including third-party repositories - resulting in more informed decision-making and strategic action, while ensuring governed and secured access to content and application of AI.

It will expand the functional capabilities of Hyland’s Content Innovation Cloud - which already includes cloud-native services Hyland Insight, Automate and Credentials - with forthcoming advanced content services, intelligent document processing, knowledge discovery and intelligent automation

Hyland says it will deliver an intelligence layer that AI-enables content without the need to decommission or migrate systems.

“The Content Innovation Cloud will unlock the critical intelligence within our customers’ vast array of content, transforming unstructured data into valuable insights that spark innovation and deliver unprecedented business outcomes,” said Jitesh S. Ghai, Hyland president and CEO.

“Content is the foundation of digital transformation, and we’re redefining the possibilities of both by transforming content management into content innovation.”

Key components of the platform roadmap include:

Content intelligence that leverages advanced AI to analyze and interpret enterprise content wherever it resides, transforming unstructured data into actionable insights

Process intelligence that harnesses AI and advanced analytics to continuously monitor and optimize content-driven business processes, uncovering inefficiencies, automating tasks and enhancing operational performance

Application intelligence that uses AI to integrate content insights directly into business applications like Salesforce and Workday, enhancing user experience, expanding functionality and enabling data-driven decisions across industry-specific apps

