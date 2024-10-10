Anyformat to automate unstructured data extraction and analysis

Spanish startup anyformat is aiming for a new era of collaboration between humans and artificial intelligence, after raising €520,000 in a pre-seed funding round. This will allow anyformat to accelerate the development of its generative AI platform, designed to transform how companies manage and analyze unstructured data.

Juan Huguet, CEO of anyformat, said: "Our mission is clear: to enable organizations to embrace hybrid intelligence by allowing AI to do the heavy lifting of extracting and structuring data, so that people can focus on solving strategic and creative problems. With anyformat, companies can access valuable information quickly and effortlessly."

Anyformat's platform automates the extraction of information from documents, presentations, and even voice recordings, simplifying tasks that previously required extensive manual effort or advanced technical knowledge.

As Alejandro Fernández, COO of anyformat, explains, "Many companies are held back by the challenge of managing unstructured data. With our solution, we make that information immediately available to teams, ready to be integrated into tools like Excel or business intelligence platforms."

In addition to its focus on usability, anyformat is designed for easy scalability, ensuring seamless integration with existing systems.

Diego Pérez, CTO of anyformat, adds: "Our priority is to optimize workflows without compromising data security or privacy. We understand that trust is key, and we ensure that information is handled responsibly and efficiently, allowing organizations to grow sustainably."

