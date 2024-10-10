SAP extends its generative AI copilot Joule

At its annual SAP TechEd conference, SAP has announced new capabilities that complement and extend Joule, including collaborative AI agents imbued with custom skills to complete complex cross-disciplinary tasks.

Other innovations include the SAP Knowledge Graph, a next-generation solution poised to help developers unlock the full value of SAP data by connecting it with rich business context, and new tools to ensure developers can continue driving Business AI innovation.

On the eve of its first birthday, Joule now features collaborative AI agents to tackle specific tasks and enable them to collaborate on intricate business workflows, adapting their strategies to meet shared objectives. SAP is infusing Joule with multiple collaborative AI agents that will combine their unique expertise across business functions to collaboratively accomplish complex workflows.

These AI agents enhance productivity by breaking down silos and freeing workers to concentrate on areas where human ingenuity thrives.

Two use cases debuted at TechEd were:

A dispute management use case employs autonomous AI agents to analyze and resolve dispute resolution scenarios including incorrect and missing invoices, unapplied credits and denied or duplicate payments.

A financial accounting use case employs autonomous AI agents to streamline key financial processes by automating bill payments, invoice processing, and ledger updates while quickly addressing inconsistencies or errors.

A new SAP Knowledge Graph solution, accessible through SAP Datasphere and Joule in Q1 2025, will give users a deeper layer of business understanding by seamlessly mapping relationships and context across SAP’s vast data landscape, empowering organizations to make better decisions with their data.

By offering ready-to-use relationships between business entities like purchase orders, invoices, and customers, the solution can significantly reduce the complexity of manual data modelling. SAP Knowledge Graph grounds AI in SAP-specific business semantics, which reduces the risk of inaccurate or irrelevant results and makes it easier for organizations to build intelligent applications and leverage generative AI more effectively.

SAP also launched new generative AI developer capabilities such as code explanation and documentation search in SAP Build, the company’s platform for extending its solutions, which will reduce development time for Java and JavaScript developers.

SAP Build is also adding an Extensibility Wizard feature that will let developers access SAP Build directly from SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, simplifying the extension process. Meanwhile, ABAP developers and fusion teams will get seamless access to ABAP Cloud development tools from SAP Build.