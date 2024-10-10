Alation launches AI Governance Solution

Alation Inc. has launched its AI Governance solution to help organizations realize value from their data and AI initiatives. The solution ensures that AI models are developed using secure, compliant, and well-documented data.

With capabilities such as lineage for AI auditability, AI documentation, data discovery and custom tagging, and data quality flags, organizations can accelerate AI development, mitigate risks, and optimize their AI investments for business impact.

Alation’s AI Governance solution equips organizations with compliant data and the visibility to scale AI initiatives while adhering to governance policies. By cataloguing training datasets, LLM prompts, AI models, and API endpoints in a unified platform, Alation ensures traceability across the AI ecosystem, enabling compliance and fostering collaboration.

This transparency mitigates AI risks by allowing teams to trace errors, correct biases, and maintain accountability throughout the AI lifecycle. With curated features ensuring data quality and best practices like model card documentation, Alation streamlines AI development, accelerates time-to-value, and delivers governed collaborative AI outcomes.

“The potential for AI to revolutionize industries—from preventing financial fraud to accelerating drug development—is immense, but realizing that potential and driving true business value depends on trusted, high-quality data,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder of Alation.

“Alation’s AI Governance solution ensures AI initiatives are built on secure, compliant, and transparent data, enabling faster innovation with confidence. As enterprises continue to invest in AI infrastructure to scale large models, Alation turns those investments into real-world applications that deliver measurable ROI, reduce risk, and scale AI safely and ethically -unlocking significant business value.”

Alation’s AI Governance solution enables organizations to scale AI initiatives and drive measurable business outcomes by leveraging:

Alation equips data scientists, ML experts, and AI engineers with trusted, compliant, contextual data. By leveraging Alation's Intelligent Search and custom tags, users can quickly locate and tag relevant and compliant datasets needed to build trusted AI models.

Streamlined AI Documentation and Collaboration: Alation provides a single source of truth for documenting and managing AI models using model card templates. By centralizing collaboration within the AI Governance solution, teams can collaborate in the context of specific models, ensuring unified visibility across all stakeholders. This promotes governance, compliance, and the efficient discovery and sharing of AI/ML models across the enterprise.

Alation delivers end-to-end lineage from datasets to AI models, offering full visibility into the AI lifecycle. By cataloguing training datasets, LLM prompts, AI models, and output data in a single source of truth, Alation ensures traceability for internal stakeholders and auditors. This enables organizations to diagnose issues, enforce compliance, and maintain trust in AI systems.

Compliance and Risk Mitigation: Alation's AI and data governance framework flags non-compliant datasets and ensures AI models are built on reliable, governed data. This mitigates operational risks, prevents costly errors, and safeguards data integrity.

To learn more, visit, AI Governance Best Practices: A Framework for Data Leaders.