Dropbox Dash adds AI-powered Universal Search

Dropbox has announced Dropbox Dash for Business - the latest iteration of its AI-powered universal search product - is now available in the US, with availability in international markets in early 2025.

It combines universal search, organization and sharing capabilities, and advanced content access control.

Modern work is more distributed and virtual than ever, with information scattered and siloed across a sea of browser tabs, cloud apps, and AI tools. As a result, knowledge workers spend too much time painstakingly searching for content across email, team drives, and cloud apps.

Dash addresses the constant friction teams feel at work by connecting with work apps to create a central hub to find anything in one place. And Dash comes with powerful content access and permission controls to guarantee company content is seen only by the right people.

“I first launched Dropbox because we all needed a better way to find and access our content, no matter what device or platform it lived on,” said Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of Dropbox.

“Today, we’re solving the 2024 version of that problem: our content is scattered everywhere and it’s hard to find the thing you need to get your work done. Dash solves that problem by helping teams find information quickly, remove friction from their day, and keep sensitive information protected. We can’t wait for customers to give it a try.”

Find anything with AI-powered universal search

Work isn’t just about files anymore. What used to be hundreds of files on your desktop is now hundreds of browser tabs and apps. In fact, data shows 69% of knowledge workers spend up to an hour a day switching between apps to complete a project. And with the rapid growth of generative AI tools, content is created even faster, making the problem of finding information even worse. As a result, we live in a world where it’s easier to search all of human knowledge on the web than your company knowledge.

Dash integrates with essential tools such as Google Drive, OneDrive, Notion, Asana, and more. It uses machine intelligence to improve search results and provide realtime answers and summarization.

Dropbox recently acquired Nira, a content governance platform that provides a suite of in-depth functionality to protect cloud files from unauthorized access. With Nira, Dropbox designed a custom solution built directly into Dash, so businesses can easily protect confidential documents in just a few clicks.

Admins can now see everything that’s been shared in their company, across every major content platform, in one place. Then, they can identify sensitive content, and manage bulk changes for any number of assets at once - eliminating a previously tedious and manual document-by-document process.

Dash for Business will use self-hosted AI by default, ensuring that customer data remains within Dropbox's trust boundary, without reliance on third-party AI platforms.

https://dash.dropbox.com/