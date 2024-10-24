Jotform Launches No-Code Automation Solution

Jotform Workflows is a new automation solution based on what was formerly Jotform Approvals, introducing a suite of features that enable users to automate entire processes without writing a single line of code.

With Jotform Workflows, organizations can now receive payments, request signatures, integrate their favourite apps, set up advanced approval systems, and automate a variety of other tasks — all in an easy-to-use, visual workflow builder.

"Jotform Workflows bridges the gap between traditional workflow management and business process management software," said Aytekin Tank, CEO of Jotform.

Key features of Jotform Workflows include

Turn forms into flows: Connect multiple forms, trigger actions with conditional logic and build advanced workflows in minutes.

Connect multiple forms, trigger actions with conditional logic and build advanced workflows in minutes. Streamline task assignments: Assign tasks and manage progress easily, without the hassle of manual follow-ups. Automatically notify clients or team members when tasks are assigned, track progress from anywhere and ensure that every step is completed on time.

Assign tasks and manage progress easily, without the hassle of manual follow-ups. Automatically notify clients or team members when tasks are assigned, track progress from anywhere and ensure that every step is completed on time. Integrate with apps: Connect your workflows with the tools you already use — including Google Drive, Slack, Airtable and more. Automate data sharing to streamline collaboration and keep your team in sync.

Connect your workflows with the tools you already use — including Google Drive, Slack, Airtable and more. Automate data sharing to streamline collaboration and keep your team in sync. Request and receive payments: Add payment requests to any stage of your workflow. Get paid through popular platforms like Square, Stripe, Authorize.net and PayPal — while paying no extra transaction fees to Jotform.

Add payment requests to any stage of your workflow. Get paid through popular platforms like Square, Stripe, Authorize.net and PayPal — while paying no extra transaction fees to Jotform. Automate approval processes: Simplify decision-making by automating group and individual approvals. No more back-and-forth emails — team members are automatically notified when their input is needed, and progress is easy to track in Jotform Inbox or Jotform Tables.

Jotform Workflows comes at no additional cost to Jotform users. Enterprise customers also have access to exclusive features, including unlimited workflow runs, white-labelling options, and more.

https://www.jotform.com/products/workflows/