Copilot Joule gains Collaborative Capabilities

SAP has announced an update to its Copilot Joule, adding collaborative AI agents imbued with custom skills to complete complex cross-disciplinary tasks, plus the launch of a new SAP Knowledge Graph solution.

Collaborative multi-agent systems deploy specialized AI agents to tackle specific tasks and enable them to collaborate on intricate business workflows, adapting their strategies to meet shared objectives.

SAP is infusing Joule with multiple collaborative AI agents that will combine expertise across business functions to collaboratively accomplish complex workflows. These AI agents enhance productivity by breaking down silos and freeing workers to concentrate on areas where human ingenuity thrives.

Example use cases include:

- A dispute management use case employs autonomous AI agents to analyze and resolve dispute resolution scenarios including incorrect and missing invoices, unapplied credits and denied or duplicate payments.

- A financial accounting use case employs autonomous AI agents to streamline key financial processes by automating bill payments, invoice processing, and ledger updates while quickly addressing inconsistencies or errors.

The new SAP Knowledge Graph solution, accessible through SAP Datasphere and Joule in Q1 2025, will give users a deeper layer of business understanding by seamlessly mapping relationships and context across SAP's vast data landscape, empowering organizations to make better decisions with their data.

By offering ready-to-use relationships between business entities like purchase orders, invoices, and customers, the solution can significantly reduce the complexity of manual data modelling. SAP Knowledge Graph grounds AI in SAP-specific business semantics, which reduces the risk of inaccurate or irrelevant results and makes it easier for organizations to build intelligent applications and leverage generative AI more effectively.