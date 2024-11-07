Box in AI Partnership with Amazon

Box, Inc., and Amazon Web Services (AWS), have announced an expanded generative AI partnership. Box customers can now access foundation models directly in Box AI using Amazon Bedrock, starting with Anthropic’s Claude and Amazon Titan.

With this integration, companies can quickly and securely build generative AI applications by combining some of the world’s most advanced AI models with their data residing in Box’s Intelligent Content Management platform.

Additionally, organizations can now garner more intelligence from their data using a Box connector for Amazon Q Business, the generative AI assistant for work. This is helping organizations to quickly get answers, summarize information, generate content, and securely complete tasks using their private data already managed in Box.

"Enterprises today want to work with strategic tech companies that they can trust to be both accurate and secure when it comes to accelerating their business with AI," said Ben Kus, CTO at Box.

“This is why we are partnering with AWS to integrate industry-leading AI models in Box AI and revolutionize the way organizations apply intelligence to their content. This partnership will expand the value of Box’s Intelligent Content Cloud and put choice into the hands of Box’s customers, allowing enterprises to apply the AI models they know and love to the place where work is already getting done in Box."

"AWS and Box both recognize that the key for companies to realize the greatest value from generative AI is the ability to simply and securely leverage their own data and content," said Vasi Philomin, VP of Generative AI at AWS.

“Together, we are making it easy and seamless for our joint customers to apply today’s most advanced generative AI models and applications to their data. The result will be new capabilities that will unlock innovation for industries, companies, and people around the world.”

With AI embedded at the core of its platform, Box is now providing access to high-performing foundation models in Box AI through Amazon Bedrock. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service on AWS offering customers a broad set of capabilities to easily build, deploy, and scale generative AI applications.

This includes a choice of models, tools to customize and enrich models with private data, the ability to create agents that can execute multi-step tasks, and features to ensure the ongoing security, privacy, and safety of customer data.

Today, Box customers are also able to apply the power of generative AI to their content using Amazon Q Business. With more than 40 built-in secure connectors to popular enterprise applications, Amazon Q Business brings together disparate data and content for a unified generative AI experience.

The new Box connector for Amazon Q Business enables customers to easily and securely index content stored in Box so they have an intelligent, generative AI-powered assistant that uses data specific to their organization. Amazon Q does all of this while maintaining Box’s robust permission controls so users only interact with content they are authorized to access.

Box AI with Anthropic’s Claude and Amazon Titan models via Amazon Bedrock is available today to Box Enterprise Plus customers through Box AI APIs. Amazon Q Business customers can leverage the Box connector here.