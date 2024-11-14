Litera aquires FileTrail for Governance and Records 

Global legal technology provider Litera has announced the acquisition of FileTrail, a developer of information governance and records management solutions.

This is an expansion by Litera in the governance space, complementing Litera’s CAM, PowerDesktop, and PS/Ship products to create Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) capabilities for law firms and corporations.

The acquisition of FileTrail adds to Litera’s suite of legal tools that unify data management, simplify compliance, streamline transfers, and optimize record disposition. These enhancements will provide Litera customers with a more comprehensive and modernized solution for managing evolving regulations and data security threats across both physical and digital records.

“Firms have always prioritized information governance and safeguarding client and matter data, but in today’s regulatory environment, it’s become even more critical,” said Litera CEO Sheryl Hoskins.

“It is essential for firms to maintain a complete view of client and matter data to comply with their regulatory obligations. FileTrail’s strength lies in its ability to offer a unified view of all data within an organization, and this integration into Litera’s existing GRC portfolio will provide firms and corporate departments with industry-leading Governance, Risk, and Compliance capabilities.”

Commenting on the acquisition, FileTrail CEO Harold Westervelt noted: “We are excited to showcase our cutting-edge suite of products to a larger, more agile fan base. The combination of FileTrail’s capabilities, alongside Litera’s CAM, PowerDesktop, and PS/Ship products creates a governance solution that allows our customers to have complete control over sensitive client data.”

The consolidated offerings from Litera and FileTrail empower legal firms and corporate departments with an expanded set of capabilities that include:

Comprehensive Data Management: Gain a thorough understanding of how and where client and matter data is stored and used by the firm, across both physical and digital records.

Integrated Digital Collaboration Management: Ensure the ability to provision, manage, and analyze digital collaboration systems such as document management systems, network file shares, Microsoft Teams, or SharePoint.

Unified Retention and Compliance Management: View and apply retention policies and outside counsel guidelines on physical and electronic records.

Streamlined Review and Approval Workflows: Utilize review and approval workflows for the disposition of physical and digital records.

Seamless Partner and Attorney Transfers: Manage partner and attorney client matter transfers between firms seamlessly.