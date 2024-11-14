Tungsten Automation has announced the release of TotalAgility 8.1 offering organisations the ability to create and orchestrate intelligent processes and AI agents.

With generative AI and low-code/no-code development options, organizations can configure and deploy AI-powered workflows to tackle complex paper-based and electronic processes.

Key capabilities include:

Optimize Intelligent Processes & AI Agent Creation: TotalAgility 8.1 optimizes the creation of intelligent processes and AI agents by seamlessly integrating IDP, BPM, RPA, Large Language Models (LLMs), AI Knowledge Bases, and Decision Management capabilities. Its advanced orchestrations enable businesses to rapidly build AI-powered automations for customer service, onboarding, sales order processing, and more.

Copilot & Generative AI Enhancements: TotalAgility 8.1 enhances Tungsten Copilot’s search and retrieval capabilities introduced earlier this year, further incorporating conversational AI to drive innovation across the platform. Users now can create and customize insights dashboards using natural language prompts to visualize key performance indicators in realtime, empowering all users to make quick, data-driven decisions without needing deep analytics expertise.

The platform now also offers enhanced generative AI capabilities for defining decision tables, lookup lists, and custom services using either example images or conversational prompts. These improvements simplify workflow management and accelerate decision-making processes.

Advanced Intelligent Document Processing: TotalAgility 8.1 elevates its IDP and data extraction capabilities, delivering improved accuracy while reducing the time required to develop and deploy data extraction models using plain text queries. Advanced OCR technology significantly improves document processing accuracy, and users are already benefiting from an 80% reduction in development time, which enhances efficiency.

Additionally, the expanded Tungsten Document Library now includes additional pre-trained extraction models for Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, logistics forms, and more, minimizing setup time and effort to process a wide range of document types.

TotalAgility 8.1 offers comprehensive intelligent automation tools for a wide range of industries. From financial services and insurance to healthcare, supply chain, and the public sector, organizations large and small can accelerate digital transformation, improve efficiencies, and engage customers through smarter workflows such as onboarding, claims processing and contract management.

The platform is available in both public and private cloud environments.

"From customer onboarding to digital mailrooms, TotalAgility 8.1 allows organizations to quickly configure and deploy AI-driven processes, helping them stay competitive in today's fast-paced market." – Tom Coppock, Sr. Product Management Director, Tungsten Automation.

https://www.tungstenautomation.com/