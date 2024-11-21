Benchmarking Data for M365 Copilot

AvePoint has integrated Microsoft 365 Copilot benchmarking capabilities within AvePoint tyGraph to give organizations critical insights into how their AI adoption and usage patterns compare to others.

Adding to the AvePoint Confidence Platform, which powers secure and effective AI initiatives, these enhancements help organizations evaluate their activity to maximize the success and sustainability of Microsoft 365 Copilot, including:

Benchmarking: To compare against other organizations and establish quantitative growth targets, AvePoint now provides anonymized licensing and Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption data. By benchmarking against industry peers, organizations can see where they stand and what it takes to become an AI trailblazer.

Predictive Analytics: To maximize and speed the time-to-value, AvePoint’s analytics help organizations assign licenses to individuals whose behaviours in Microsoft 365 predict high AI adoption. User-level activity data also identifies champions integrating AI into their daily functions and high-performance leaders spearheading change management.

Activity Scores: To inform change management strategies, AvePoint provides granular visibility into activity levels for Microsoft 365 Copilot users, revealing under-utilization and adoption obstacles. Equipped with this information, organizations can tailor learning and development to foster sustainable usage and fuel AI transformation.

“Realizing the full potential of AI requires a balanced approach that includes analyzing your AI adoption and identifying champion users to model the type of productivity and innovation you’re looking for,” said John Peluso, Chief Technology Officer.

“But just focusing on that without ensuring your data is properly governed and secured could lead to immense challenges. With the AvePoint Confidence Platform, we offer organizations a comprehensive solution so that they do not have to choose between adoption, speed, and security.”

According to Gartner, at least 30 percent of generative AI projects will be abandoned after proof of concept due to poor data quality and inadequate risk controls, and by 2027, 60 percent of organizations will not realize the value of their AI investments due to incohesive governance frameworks.

The AvePoint Confidence Platform ensures long-term AI success with strong data governance and security solutions, including MyHub, an app that helps organizations manage their Microsoft 365 workspaces.

MyHub, which is already publicly available, now has new private preview features including risk assessments for data owners so they can manage permissions and address issues like sensitive file shares and oversharing links from their own Teams environments.