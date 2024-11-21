Elastic AI Ecosystem to accelerate GenAI Application Development

Search company Elastic has launched an AI ecosystem to help enterprise developers accelerate building and deploying their Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) applications.

The Elastic AI Ecosystem provides developers with a curated, comprehensive set of AI technologies and tools integrated with the Elasticsearch vector database, designed to speed time-to-market, ROI delivery, and innovation.

The Elastic AI Ecosystem offers developers pre-built Elasticsearch vector database integrations from a trusted network of industry-leading AI companies to deliver seamless access to the critical components of GenAI applications across AI models, cloud infrastructure, MLOps frameworks, data prep and ingestion platforms, and AI security & operations.

These integrations help developers:

Deliver more relevant experiences through RAG

Prepare and ingest data from multiple sources

Experiment with and evaluate AI models

Leverage GenAI development frameworks

Observe and securely deploy AI applications

The Elastic AI Ecosystem includes integrations with Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Anthropic's Claude, Cohere, Confluent, Dataiku, DataRobot, Galileo, Google Cloud, Hugging Face, LangChain, LlamaIndex, Microsoft, Mistral AI, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Protect AI, RedHat, Vectorize, and Unstructured.

“Elasticsearch is the most widely downloaded vector database in the market, and customers and developers want to use it with the ecosystem's best models, platforms, and frameworks to build compelling RAG applications,” said Steve Kearns, general manager of Search at Elastic.

“With our handpicked ecosystem of technology providers, we’re making it easier for developers to leverage Elastic’s vector database and choose the best combination of leading-edge technologies for their RAG applications. These integrations will help developers test, iterate, and deliver their RAG applications to production faster and improve the accuracy of their Gen AI applications.”

“Elastic's integrations with Microsoft Azure AI solutions enable their users to use cutting-edge technology to build production-ready AI applications for their customers. This dynamic collaboration is a powerhouse of continuous innovation, driving benefits for customers, Elastic, Microsoft, and the broader partner ecosystem,” said Liliana Gonzalez, senior director, Partner Development, at Microsoft.

For more information on the Elastic AI Ecosystem, visit here.