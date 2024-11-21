Thales expands CipherTrust Data Security Platform 

Thales has announced the availability of CipherTrust Transparent Encryption (CTE) through the CipherTrust Data Security Platform as-a-service. CTE is designed to provide transparent, high-performance encryption for complex environments without the need to modify applications or underlying infrastructure.

CipherTrust Transparent Encryption helps customers meet compliance and best practice requirements for protecting data wherever it resides - across multiple clouds, on-premises, and container environments.

Additionally, it offers,

Live Data Transformation: a Thales patented zero downtime encryption deployment feature that encrypts and re-keys data without taking applications offline. It delivers the promise of transparency by not requiring any modification of the application or infrastructure.

Ransomware Protection: by continuously monitoring processes for abnormal I/O activity and alerting or blocking malicious activity before ransomware can take hold of your endpoints and servers.

The availability of CipherTrust Transparent Encryption via the CipherTrust Data Security Platform as-a-Service follows the launch of CipherTrust Cloud Key Management (CCKM) as-a-Service, which allows enterprises to secure, manage and control their encryption keys centrally across multiple public cloud and SaaS environments.

As more enterprises move applications and workloads to a wide range of cloud platforms, they face increased management complexity and a higher risk of threats and data breaches.

On average, organisations use 84 SaaS applications. In addition, according to the 2024 Thales Cloud Security Study, more than half of IT professionals consider managing privacy and data protection regulations in multi-cloud/hybrid) environments more complex than on-premises.

With this new offering, Thales extends its existing SaaS-based key management service to help enterprises extend data encryption, protection, and access policies beyond on-premises solutions.

“With this new CipherTrust Data Security Platform capability, Thales offers customers an option to deploy and consume data security services in a variety of different ways to effectively future proof their data across multiple systems and environments. Organisations can enjoy seamless updates free of disruption, scale to meet business demands, close the skills gap for security expertise, and deploy data security more quickly and cost-effectively without the need to invest in additional hardware and software,” said Todd Moore, Vice President of Data Security products at Thales.

CipherTrust Data Security Platform as-a-Service makes it easy for IT security teams to consume, deploy, and manage encryption and key management while lowering the cost of ownership, reducing deployment time, and helping enterprises address the growing shortage of skilled IT staff.

The CipherTrust Data Security Platform as-a-Service is available through the Thales Data Protection on Demand Marketplace, a cloud-based online marketplace that provides a range of data security services. Click here to learn more about CipherTrust Data Security Platform as-a-Service – or sign up for a free 30-day trial.