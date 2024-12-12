Hyland Launches Major Update to Content Platform

Hyland has announced new product enhancements, including new capabilities for its Hyland Insight offering. Hyland Insight aims to unlocks the full potential of enterprise content by preparing it for generative AI applications.

With Hyland Insight, users can:

- Leverage AI agents and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to search, retrieve and generate accurate and relevant information

- Provide instructions to Discovery AI agents that specialize in different areas of the business

- Promote trust and transparency by accessing source documents and source information

Hyland is working to unify and cloud-enable customers’ existing Hyland content solutions – OnBase, Alfresco, Nuxeo and Perceptive Content – with The Content Innovation Cloud, inclusive of cloud-native services such as Hyland Insight, Automate and Credentials.

“These latest enhancements enable our customers to go beyond document management by driving content innovation and turning their enterprise content into actionable insight,” said Leonard Kim, Hyland’s chief product officer.

Other Hyland product enhancements include:

- Alfresco: A native connector for Alfresco and Hyland Insight enables solution builders to add knowledge discovery and improved search capabilities to enhance content-centric solutions. Alfresco customers also benefit from improved cloud storage configurability, Alfresco Mobile workspace customization options, and both improved developer experience and optimization guidance for Alfresco Process Services.

- Hyland RPA: Users benefit from new Attended Automation capabilities as well as expanded integration options for Epic EMR, Textract, Twilio and Document Filters. These enhancements make it easy to automate manual, rule-based, high-volume and repetitive data tasks where human touch does not add business value.

- Hyland for Workday: An approved Built on Workday application, this solution provides Workday customers the ability to capture, index, search, view, manage and retain content that is or needs to be associated to Workday records – directly from Workday screens.

- Hyland Cloud Self-Service Configuration for OnBase: Hyland Cloud users can experience an elevated level of control and configuration with the ability to make changes to their solution as if they were managing an on-premises environment.

- Hyland M365 Outlook Add-In 2.0.0 for OnBase: Users now can import emails directly into OnBase while indexing each automatically, achieving reduced import processing times and improved data integrity.

- AP automation updates: Hyland’s AP automation software solution has been enhanced to deliver even more impactful efficiency gain opportunities, including additional mobile capabilities; a new, modern and persona-based interface; and SAP-specific features.

https://www.hyland.com/en