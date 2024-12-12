Tool to Simplify Data Spill Management and Compliance

Finnish software developer Jetico has unveiled a new sensitive data discovery tool that integrates seamlessly with the company’s BCWipe data erasure platform. The tool, simply named "Search," combines comprehensive PII detection with secure data elimination capabilities.

It addresses a growing challenge in corporate data management: the proliferation of sensitive information across expanding digital networks. ‘Search’ enables organizations to locate personally identifiable information (PII) throughout their systems while maintaining the ability to permanently erase it using BCWipe's wiping technology.

"Search is more than a tool, it’s a solution to one of the most pressing data security challenges organizations face today," explains Hannaleena Pojanluoma, Jetico CEO.

"As storage media grows larger and data copies expand – whether as backup files, temporary folders or recovery points – identifying all instances of sensitive information has become increasingly complex. With BCWipe’s new Search feature, we are addressing this difficult challenge.

“In just a few clicks, administrators can set advanced search parameters to locate and manage files containing specific data, no matter where they reside. This ensures organizations can find, protect and securely erase sensitive information with confidence.

“With BCWipe’s new Search feature, we are addressing this difficult challenge. In just a few clicks, administrators can set advanced search parameters to locate and manage files containing specific data, no matter where they reside. This ensures organizations can find, protect and securely erase sensitive information with confidence."

BCWipe Search, available in the enterprise edition of BCWipe that includes central management, scans all computers connected to a network using customizable filters, pre-set templates and advanced methods like file hashes to efficiently locate and manage sensitive data.

The system can identify various forms of PII, including ID numbers, credit card information, patient records, and tax data, even when stored in compressed files, compressed files, archives and images, including scanned documents.

It can also locate files in temporary or backup locations

Used by the US Department of Defense for over 20 years, BCWipe is compliant with DoD, PCI and GDPR standards.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered near Helsinki's Otaniemi Science Park, Jetico products are used in over 100 countries, with a client base including all of the top 10 US defence contractors and numerous national laboratories.

https://www.jetico.com/