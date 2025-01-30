PFU Limited, a Ricoh Group company has reached a significant milestone in its scanner business, manufacturing and shipping 7.3 million ScanSnap Series scanners globally as of December 1, 2024.

The achievement marks over two decades of growth since the company introduced its first ScanSnap model in 2001.

The milestone comes at a time when demand for document digitization solutions has surged, driven by the rise in remote work and increasing digital transformation across industries. ScanSnap scanners, known for their one-button simplicity and compact design, have found widespread adoption in various sectors including accounting, education, and home offices.

"Our team's consistent efforts to improve our products has powerfully pushed the ScanSnap Series to be one of the most popular scanners in the world," said Seiji Murakami, president of PFU Limited.

The ScanSnap line has evolved significantly since its inception. What began as a basic USB-connected peripheral has grown to include features such as Wi-Fi connectivity and cloud integration.

Notable releases include the S1500 in 2009, which gained particular popularity in Japan for book digitization, and the SV600 in 2013, an overhead scanner designed to protect book bindings during the scanning process.

The milestone announcement comes two years after PFU joined the Ricoh Group in 2022.