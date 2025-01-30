MacroView Launches New M365 Document Management Tool

MacroView, an Australian document management solutions provider, has launched DMS Next, a new tool designed to streamline file and email management across Microsoft 365 applications.

The product aims to simplify how businesses organize and access documents within Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and other Microsoft 365 applications.

The new software introduces a familiar Windows File Explorer-style interface for navigating SharePoint, Teams, and OneDrive content.

The drag-and-drop functionality lets users save documents and emails directly into SharePoint, Teams, or OneDrive from Outlook and Teams. Powerful search features, including metadata filtering and keyword search, make it easy to retrieve important files quickly.

"DMS Next is a game-changer for businesses that depend on collaboration," said Colin Titmuss, MacroView's CEO.

"The tool allows teams to spend less time looking for files and more time working towards their business's goals."

DMS Next is available as a standalone product or bundled with MacroView DMS Pro and MacroView Mail for a complete document and email management solution – called MacroView Suite.

The platform is compatible with Windows, MacOS, iOS, and Android devices, allowing users to access and manage documents across multiple platforms. MacroView has made the software available through the Azure store for Teams and Outlook, with pricing starting at 4.75 AUD per user per month when billed annually.

https://macroview365.com/