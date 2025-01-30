Automated Recovery Solution for Active Directory

In response to the growing wave of ransomware attacks targeting enterprise systems, data protection firm Commvault has announced a new automated solution for recovering Microsoft Active Directory forests, a critical component that manages access and authentication for hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

The new offering, called Commvault Cloud Backup & Recovery for Active Directory Enterprise Edition, aims to streamline the traditionally complex and time-consuming process of restoring Active Directory systems after a cyber attack. The solution is expected to be generally available in the first half of 2025.

Active Directory has become an increasingly attractive target for cybercriminals, with up to 90% of cyberattacks targeting these systems. As Active Directory controls everything from workstation logins to physical building access for more than 610 million users globally, its compromise can bring business operations to a complete standstill.

The new solution introduces several key features, including automated recovery runbooks and visual topology views that help organizations identify which domain controllers to restore first. This automation aims to reduce recovery times from weeks to hours, according to the company.

"Recovering Active Directory is foundational to maintaining continuous business after a cyberattack, yet traditional methods are too complex and prone to error," said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Commvault.

The announcement comes at a time when identity-based attacks are on the rise. Krista Case, Research Director at Futurum Group, emphasized the critical nature of protecting Active Directory in today's threat landscape, noting that Commvault's integrated approach addresses practitioners' needs for streamlined security operations and faster recovery times.

The solution will be integrated into Commvault's existing cyber resilience platform, allowing organizations to manage Active Directory recovery alongside other critical workload protections. Pricing will be based on a per-user model, though specific details have not been disclosed.

https://www.commvault.com/platform/active-directory