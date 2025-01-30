RecordPoint teams up with filerskeepers

RecordPoint has announced a partnership with filerskeepers, a legal-tech company that helps organizations confidently decide how long to store their data and comply with regulations worldwide. filerskeepers works with some of the world’s largest multinational organizations to ensure compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

With the filerskeepers Dashboard, companies can build their personalized records retention schedules within minutes and map legal retention rules to their data. Additionally, with the filerskeepers API and Connectors, companies can seamlessly implement their personalized retention schedules into their existing IT systems and record centres.

This collaboration enables RecordPoint customers to enjoy a more streamlined, self-service experience when updating file plans and building retention schedules. filerskeepers' data retention and management tools strengthen the RecordPoint platform, enabling seamless retention schedule creation and syncing, and automating key processes to ensure compliance and reduce risk.

With this integration, newly onboarded companies can quickly create a file plan using filerskeepers' prompts, which are easily synced with RecordPoint, cutting time to first record from 200 days down to just a few.

Together with RecordPoint, filerskeepers enables users to:

‍ Create file plans in minutes

Together, filerskeepers and RecordPoint enable users streamline file plan updates with seamless imports and exports, enabling fast, compliant changes without disruption, with no technical expertise required. The platform enables users to: Create custom retention schedules per jurisdiction for your business, ensuring compliance across regions. Quickly upload personalized retention schedules into RecordPoint, speeding up implementation without technical hassle.

Together, filerskeepers and RecordPoint enable users streamline file plan updates with seamless imports and exports, enabling fast, compliant changes without disruption, with no technical expertise required. The platform enables users to:

‍ Streamline data governance

Users can automate retention policies using AI and ML to ensure global compliance, retaining the right data for the right time . Automatically classify and tag data using AI, minimizing errors and ensuring effective data governance. Enable users to independently manage and adjust retention policies as needed, saving time and ensuring data is aligned with regulatory changes. ‍

Users can automate retention policies using AI and ML to ensure global compliance, retaining the right data for the right time Achieve compliance faster

Tailored file plans allow users to accelerate compliance with intelligent citations and automated disposal workflows, meeting regulations more efficiently. Streamline compliance by validating retention schedules with citations, ensuring alignment with relevant legal and regulatory requirements. Automate workflows to reduce manual effort and ensure defensible disposal, accelerating your compliance processes from day one.

Tailored file plans allow users to accelerate compliance with intelligent citations and automated disposal workflows, meeting regulations more efficiently.

https://www.recordpoint.com/platform/records-management

‍