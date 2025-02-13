eQuorum Updates Engineering Document Management Solutions

Engineering software company eQuorum has released Version 12.2 of its document management solutions, introducing new features focused on workflow automation and data management capabilities.

These updates in Version 12.2 improve work package management and streamline automation, tracking, and collaboration. The new features in eQuorum's EDMS solutions, ImageSite and EngineBox include data list management and configuration, QR code data linking, data filtering, and improved workflow management.

With the new Data List Management functionality, engineering/construction/purchasing teams can easily create customized data lists tailored to specific project needs—such as master document lists, vendor requirement lists, handover packages, transmittals, and bills of materials. All these lists can be managed in a centralized location, allowing stakeholders to access up-to-date information anytime, from anywhere. The Data List module offers an automated and structured approach to compiling, distributing, tracking, and reporting on critical data lists, ensuring seamless information flow across teams.

In Version 12.2, users gain enhanced document control capabilities through step actions and SQL filtering. Notifications are now visible from within the workflow map, and users can create parallel workflows to facilitate expediting decisions, last minute changes, to multi-disciplinary reviews.

The QR Code Data Linking feature allows users to link specific data lists to QR codes, which can then be printed to tag equipment, facilities, and other critical infrastructure. These codes can be scanned with mobile devices for quick access to relevant data, documents, and drawings using any device, without the need for a mobile app.

Additionally, a new Document Information Pane provides quick and comprehensive visibility into key document details such as markups, markup elements, notes, and reference file information. This customizable pane can also display approval statuses, ensuring a quicker, easier, and more accurate review and approval process.

Version 12.2 enhancements support various industries, including manufacturing, facilities management, utilities and energy providers, as well as Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC). These new features represent a significant advancement in eQuorum's commitment to improving data management, enhancing document workflows, and driving efficiency in document-centric projects.

"Workflow management and automation is clearly the focus of many of our customers, and the ability to integrate work package requirements into workflows and generate automated notifications, alerts, and reports allows for greater discipline and efficiency in daily operations,” said Scott Brandt, CEO and President of eQuorum

“This release also focuses on enhancing the speed and accuracy of approving documents and drawings to make sure operations and construction have the files that have been approved, when they need them.”

https://www.equorum.com/