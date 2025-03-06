TWAIN Working Group Modernizes Digital Presence

The TWAIN Working Group (TWG), a long-standing non-profit organization focused on universal standards for image acquisition devices, has consolidated its digital footprint and refreshed its mission with a new community portal and tagline.

The non-profit, which has been developing standards for the imaging industry since 1992, now has unified website that brings together previously separate domains - TWAIN.org, TWAINDirect.org, PDFRaster.org, and the TWAIN Resource Site - into a single, comprehensive platform at TWAIN.org.

"Our goal was to simplify and enhance the user experience with an interactive website that meets the evolving needs of our community," said Joseph Odore, TWAIN Working Group Board Chair.

The organization has also introduced a new tagline: "Promoting Standards for Secure Image Data," signalling a strategic shift beyond traditional document scanning applications toward broader technologies focused on secure data handling and interoperability.

The new portal offers an array of resources including educational content, online certification tools, discussion forums, industry news, and a marketplace where developers can showcase products and services tailored to the TWAIN ecosystem.

This digital transformation aims to empower scanner manufacturers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and businesses to expand beyond conventional capture applications with driverless web and mobile scanning solutions. The platform also provides information on integrating complementary technologies such as content authenticity, enhanced security, and processing advancements.

These capabilities could help organizations better manage compliance requirements, leverage unstructured data, and enhance applications and AI projects that rely on image processing.

The TWAIN Working Group's membership includes notable technology companies such as Epson America Inc., Hewlett Packard, Kodak Alaris, and Plustek Inc., along with partnership organizations like AIIM International, PDF Association, and RISC-V International.

https://twain.org/