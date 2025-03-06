Cloud Healthcare Pioneer Introduces AI Summary

MediRecords, an Australian provider of cloud-based electronic health record and practice management software, has announced the launch of MediRecords Evolve, a new AI technology suite designed to transform how healthcare professionals access and utilize patient information.

Integrating directly with the company's core Care clinical platform, Evolve will provide realtime insights based on patient data while streamlining clinic workflows and simplifying administrative tasks to enable faster, data-driven clinical decisions.

The first feature of the Evolve suite, AI Patient Summary, has entered testing with selected clients this month. This tool generates concise summaries of a patient's previous three consultations within seconds, allowing clinicians to quickly review case histories, recent investigations, correspondence, and clinical notes, with shortcuts to more detailed consultation records.

"The launch of MediRecords Evolve marks a significant and natural progression in our mission to harness technology for the benefit of healthcare professionals," said Matthew Galetto, CEO and Founder of MediRecords.

"This follows our earlier partnership with Heidi Health for integrated AI scribe technology, and our commitment to other partnerships to power smart healthcare."

Galetto explained the choice of name: "We chose the name 'Evolve' because our AI capabilities will continuously adapt and advance in response to the needs of clinicians, transforming the way patient information is accessed and utilized."

Built on MediRecords' true-cloud platform, Evolve offers enterprise-grade security, data privacy compliance, and scalability, ensuring healthcare providers can access AI support securely from any location.

The company plans to expand its AI offerings beyond the Patient Summary feature to include smart search functionality, intelligent workflow orchestration, AI-powered data entry for acute documentation, and new AI partner integrations.

These enhancements will complement MediRecords' existing Care, Connect, and Engage product suite, further optimizing clinical efficiency and supporting high-quality, outcome-focused patient care.

https://medirecords.com/