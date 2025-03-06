Simplifying Cyber Incident Management with AI

BreachRx has launched Rex AI, a new generative AI engine designed to automate and streamline operational incident response capabilities. The platform, built upon BreachRx’s existing cybersecurity operational data and its Cyber RegScout legal library, aims to provide realtime, intelligent recommendations to organizations facing cyber incidents.

The company emphasizes that traditional incident response processes are often cumbersome and inefficient, placing undue burden on technical personnel. Rex AI seeks to alleviate this by offering AI-powered tools that assist in various aspects of incident management, from creating response plans to generating detailed reports.

"Our mission is to provide the first and only platform enabling every relevant functional group across an organization to manage incident response collectively, consistently, and efficiently," said Matt Hartley, chief product officer and co-founder at BreachRx.

"The launch of Rex AI demonstrates how we’re leading the market in executing this mission, delivering AI capabilities to our customers that augments their use of the BreachRx platform, accelerates their ability to prepare effectively, and streamlines response activities.”

Key features of the Rex AI portfolio include:

Rex AI Regulatory Chatbot – Rex AI chatbot allows customers to use natural language to query relevant regulations in the Cyber RegScout library and receive accurate, actionable summaries and insights.

Task Templates – Rex AI autogenerates templates for record creation during an incident that technical personnel can simply fill in rather than starting from scratch mid-incident.

Action Ideas – Rex AI prompts all incident responders across departments with further potential actions they could take during incidents, protecting the organization from litigation and further damage.

Activities Rewrite – Rex AI helps users rewrite their notes for the record with a single click, reducing the pain of recording activities during an incident.

Report Template Helper – Rex AI provides recommended fixes for mistakes in user-generated incident report and cyber crisis response templates, enabling the communications critical to a successful response.

Summarize Conditions – Rex AI generates plain language summaries of the conditions that trigger operational plans, regulatory procedures, contractual requirements, and more for stakeholders across the business, enabling proactive readiness for further cross-functional collaboration.

BreachRx positions itself as a comprehensive system for organizations before, during, and after incidents, boasting an extensive data set and integrated regulatory library. The addition of Rex AI further enhances the platform's capabilities, providing AI-driven guidance and content recommendations.

This helps organizations reduce human time spent ensuring every response is consistent, while complying with regulations and creating the factual records they need to shield themselves from litigation and regulatory action.

https://www.breachrx.com/