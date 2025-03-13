Document Quality Analyzer for OCR

Scanbot SDK has released its Document Quality Analyzer (DoQA), a smarter replacement for its previous Blur Estimator that ensures documents are optimally captured for OCR processing.

DoQA scores each page scanned with the Scanbot Document Scanner SDK engine. Pages earn higher scores for sharp, well-lit, and focused text, while blurry, poorly-lit, or excessively small text ranks lower.

DoQA also tracks the number of detected characters, as a low count often signals a poor-quality scan or non-document image.

Companies can set their own quality standards. If a submitted scan doesn't meet requirements, users receive immediate prompts to retake the image.

This addresses a critical pain point in document workflows where poor-quality scans disrupt automated processing.

"Poor document quality is why dark processing often fails at the entry point," said Eduard Frank, CTO of Scanbot SDK.

"Our analyzer helps solve this by catching problems where they start – at capture."

The Scanbot SDK processes everything locally on users' devices. This on-device approach cuts security risks of cloud processing while offering real-time feedback.

Organizations with confidential information gain enhanced data protection, and there's no hit to performance. The DoQA feature currently supports texts using Latin characters (A-Z) and numbers (0-9).

https://scanbot.io/document-scanner-sdk/