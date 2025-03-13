OPEX ups scanning resolution to 400dpi

OPEX has announced that its FALCON+ series scanner and the GEMINI model now support scanning at 400dpi.

The National Archives of Australia (NAA) specifies that 400ppi is the minimum resolution for scanning Archival Masters of Government documents that are determined to be of archival value.

OPEX CertainScan Document Scanning Software now also includes support for FADGI Modern Textual Records.

Modern Textual Records standards are designed for mostly black and white documents, focusing on the legibility and accuracy of text reproduction rather than colour fidelity.

The US federal government has mandated that all files submitted to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) for permanent archive must be digital, and the Federal Agencies Digital Guidelines Initiative (FADGI) is a regulatory effort that ensures these digital files meet specific quality standards.

The FADGI image capture standards are also used by the National Library of Australia in digitisation of its collection material.

Another new feature in OPEX CertainScan version 7.10 is the enhanced Stat view, which allows for monitoring job performance more effectively.

The Border Fill feature is a new method to subtract information from a scanned image. It can be applied to one or more sides, with the option of either a white or black colour fill. The border will be applied to the final images/snippets. This feature can be used for uneven edges, odd or oblong holes, or redacting data.

Enhanced Statistics reporting in OPEX CertainScan version 7.10 provides more comprehensive monitoring of scanning jobs.

http://www.opex.com/