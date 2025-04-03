TWAIN Working Group launches New Certification Program

The TWAIN Working Group (TWG) and Keypoint Intelligence have joined forces to launch a new subscription-based Testing and Certification Program for TWAIN Direct and PDF/Raster technologies.

The program aims to help developers, independent software vendors, and scanning device manufacturers ensure their products comply with the latest TWAIN Direct standards while improving hardware and software interoperability across the document imaging ecosystem.

According to TWG, the new certification program features thousands of automated scripts, tests, and verifications to streamline development processes and quickly identify areas needing improvement. The tools can significantly reduce development time while ensuring strict adherence to TWAIN Direct standards.

"TWAIN Working Group's new Testing and Certification Program empowers software developers and document scanning device manufacturers to enhance product interoperability, reduce time-to-market, and provide end-users with highly reliable solutions," said Joseph Odore, Chairman at TWAIN Working Group.

"By offering a comprehensive and automated testing framework, we are reinforcing our commitment to advancing document imaging standards."

The certification program is structured as an annual subscription service with tiered pricing. The standard rate is $US10,000 per year, while TWAIN Working Group Board Members receive a substantial 70% discount ($US3,000 per year) and Associate Members qualify for a 30% discount ($US7,000 per year). Hardware testing and certification services will be handled directly by Keypoint Intelligence.

The program targets three key stakeholder groups:

End-user corporations seeking document imaging solutions that meet stringent compliance standards and integrate seamlessly with enterprise workflows

Software developers looking to gain competitive advantages by certifying their solutions against industry standards

Scanning device manufacturers aiming to accelerate time-to-market while ensuring product quality and interoperability

The TWAIN Working Group, founded in 1992, has long been committed to creating standards that benefit the imaging industry, with a mission focused on "Promoting Standards for Secure Image Data." Current members include companies such as Epson America, HP, Kodak Alaris, and various technology providers in the document imaging space.

https://twain.org