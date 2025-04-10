DigiCert Launches Quantum-Ready Security Solution

DigiCert, a global provider of digital trust solutions, has announced the integration of UltraDNS into its flagship DigiCert ONE platform. This strategic move combines Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Domain Name Systems (DNS) into a unified digital trust platform designed to reduce outage risks and streamline operations.

Today, DNS teams manually change records with every PKI update. But as disruptors like shortened certificate lifespans and quantum computing drive faster change cycles, manual processes can no longer keep up. Frost and Sullivan advises organisations to automate manual processes and streamline trust solutions to keep digital interactions secure and flowing.

DigiCert ONE addresses these challenges by enhancing cryptographic agility and automating key processes that keep digital trust infrastructure aligned.

"As organisations across APAC accelerate their digital transformation, they require solutions that simplify security operations while ensuring compliance and resilience in the quantum age," said James Cook, Group Vice President Sales, APJ, at DigiCert.

The combined platform offers several key advantages according to DigiCert, including unified digital trust management, improved uptime and business continuity, automated security and compliance processes, and enhanced performance and security features.

"Managing separate DNS and PKI solutions adds complexity, increases costs, and introduces potential points of failure," said Joern Lubadel, Global Head of Product Security at medical device manufacturer B. Braun.

"The move to a converged digital trust platform to mitigate security threats like DNS hijacking and DDoS attacks and streamline operations by automating the management of certificates is the sort of innovation that large enterprises need. The promise of a more resilient, efficient, and secure digital infrastructure will help companies focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences and get out of the business of onerous integration projects."

According to Ozgun Pelit, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, the integration addresses critical challenges that enterprises face with fragmented security infrastructures. "As certificate lifecycles shorten and cyber threats grow more sophisticated, solutions that streamline digital trust management will become essential for enterprises navigating an increasingly complex security landscape," Pelit said.

https://www.digicert.com/