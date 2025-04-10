Nintex Unveils AI Assistant to Generate Workflows

Nintex has unveiled a suite of new generative AI capabilities designed to help businesses create automation solutions faster and with less technical expertise. The new features enable users to generate processes, workflows, forms, and custom integrations using simple language prompts.

The company's latest AI tools are built into the Nintex Automation CE platform and aim to reduce the time and resources needed to design and deploy automation projects. These new capabilities include an AI Process Generator, AI Forms Assistant, AI Workflow Generator, and AI Xtensions Generator.

"As businesses continue to pursue organizational efficiency, many are looking for ways to get more out of their resources and are pushing the limits of traditional, task-centric automation," said Kevin Schaal, CEO of AiGS, a Nintex preferred partner.

The AI Process Generator allows users to create new processes within Nintex Process Manager, while the AI Forms Assistant enables users of all technical skill levels to build sophisticated forms through conversational interaction.

The AI Workflow Generator helps users create simple to complex workflows from natural language prompts, and the AI Xtensions Generator builds custom connectors between core business systems and Nintex Workflow.

Nintex Xtensions are used to create API connections required for workflow actions to integrate with third-party services, enabling them to perform actions such as retrieving data, sending notifications, or updating records from the external applications and services.

Nintex has also announced Nintex DocGen for Salesforce, which allows Salesforce users to generate and manage documents using AI agents directly within Salesforce, connecting generated documents to records.

Nintex DocGen® for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at www.appexchange.com/.

"At Nintex, we believe that AI materially accelerates the value of business automation for organizations," said Niranjan Vijayaragavan, Chief Product Officer at Nintex, explaining that the company has designed a powerful AI layer using the latest language models and multi-agent frameworks.

https://www.nintex.com/