M365 Archiving Solution adds Power Automate connector

Preservica has announced that a Power Automate connector for Preserve365, its embedded archiving and Digital Preservation solution for Microsoft 365, is now available on the Microsoft Power Platform.

The Microsoft-verified connector allows information management teams to create Power Automate workflows that integrate Preserve365 with over 400 other applications on the Power Platform. This enables organizations to standardize and automate the archiving of long-term records stored in Microsoft SharePoint.

"Many organizations struggle to manage the sheer volume of critical records in Microsoft 365 while ensuring long-term accessibility and compliance," said Stuart Reed, Chief Product Officer at Preservica.

"With the new Power Automate connector for Preserve365, we're making it easier than ever to integrate archiving and digital preservation directly into existing workflows - eliminating the need for separate archiving tools and unlocking the full potential of Microsoft’s ecosystem.

“Now, records teams can automate what used to be time-consuming tasks, ensuring that vital business and regulatory records are always easy to find, accessible and AI-ready."

The connector allows files, folders, lists, and libraries to be seamlessly moved or copied to the Preserve365 preservation archive. This helps organizations optimize SharePoint usage and maintain a foundation of trusted, usable long-term content that is AI-ready and instantly accessible to business users for compliance, legal, and operational needs.

Power Automate and now Microsoft Copilot natural language programming can be used to create workflows – from gated steps including email triggers up to full automation and integration with Microsoft retention labels – saving hours of repetition, review and discovery by Records and Information Management teams. Preservica will also be adding workflow templates to the Preserve365 connector over time.

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft and available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Preserve365 embeds Preservica's Active Digital Preservation technology into the Microsoft 365 ecosystem to minimize the risk of data obsolescence.

The system automatically maintains records in readable file formats, ensuring they remain accessible over decades for regulatory compliance and AI process automation.

