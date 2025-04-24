Automate PDF Accessibility Workflow with PDFix Pipeline

In an era of increasing digital accessibility requirements, PDFix has launched a new solution aimed at streamlining the often complex and time-consuming process of making PDF documents compliant with accessibility standards.

The company's latest offering, PDFix Pipeline, allows organizations to automate their PDF accessibility workflows through a customizable, JSON-driven system that consolidates multiple tasks into a single process.

According to PDFix, the solution can reduce document processing time by up to 90% while eliminating costly manual errors that often plague traditional PDF remediation efforts.

"Every organization faces unique document challenges, and the demand for accessible PDFs has never been greater," a company spokesperson said.

"With strict standards like WCAG and PDF/UA, businesses must ensure compliance while managing complex document workflows. Yet, achieving this often requires multiple specialized tools, leading to slow, costly, and error-prone manual remediation. "

The software features a modular architecture that allows users to combine actions from different vendors and works across major platforms including Windows, MacOS, and Linux.

Its JSON-based configuration means organizations can create tailored document processing sequences without requiring coding expertise.

PDFix Pipeline is available now, with the company offering a free trial of its SDK for interested organizations.

https://pdfix.net/products/pdfix-sdk/