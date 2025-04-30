New Standalone Solution for Process Automation

TCG Process has announced the launch of OCTO, a process automation platform that provides comprehensive orchestration and automation for complete end-to-end business processes.

Previously a key part of DocProStar, TCG's intelligent document processing solution, OCTO is now being offered as a standalone solution for generic end-to-end business process automation.

The product name derives from the Latin word for eight, reflecting OCTO’s 8 major capabilities: Orchestration, Process Management, Intelligent Automation, Security/Compliance, Integration, Scalability, Flexible UI and Embracing AI.

Key features of OCTO include:

- Easy and secure integration of AI technologies directly into critical operational workflows.

- Information is delivered in an optimized and ergonomically designed UX to enhance human roles.

- A scalable architecture, ensuring adaptable performance that aligns with evolving business demands.

- Rapid process creation and deployment, leveraging AI-driven natural language modeling and no/low-code tools.

“OCTO is a game-changer for businesses looking to stay ahead in an increasingly fast- paced and competitive environment,” said Arnold von Bueren, CEO of TCG Process.

“We’re not just offering a tool, we’re delivering a strategic advantage. OCTO’s ability to provide timely process bottleneck resolution and end-to-end workflow automation makes it an essential part of any modern organization’s tech stack.”

The platform is already helping customers in claims processing automation, onboarding workflows, email triage and more. As part of the TCG Process suite of automation solutions, OCTO integrates seamlessly with both legacy systems and newer cloud-based services and applications, offering smooth implementation and immediate results.

Patrick Ulrich, TCG Process CTO, said, “OCTO is able to do more than just extract data from a claims process for instance and trigger the next step in the workflow. Octo is able to link to multiple legacy systems and present the user with all the relevant information that they need to make a decision on a claim or an application.

“So, a knowledge worker is able to visualize all the relevant information in OCTO and close the case in our platform instead of going back and forth between different systems.

Pacific Commerce, a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm, has already seen measurable improvements using the new solution.

“Using OCTO and DocProStar has transformed how we connect and manage data between our customers’ ERP systems. We can quickly build and deploy integrated Connectors - without any specialized coding skills - and reliably orchestrate the flow of accurate information between multiple platforms,” said Dimitri Margaritis, CEO, Pacific Commerce.

“This flexible, no-code approach allows us to validate and process invoice data on the fly, streamlining our workflows and improving both the customer and employee experience.

“OCTO has always been a no code solution to allow business users to build processes without requiring coding. We are able to extend OCTO with low code capabilities if it’s needed in a customer installation that has special requirements not already included in OCTO,” said Ulrich.

For more information visit www.TCGProcess.com or contact info.aus@tcgprocess.com.