Objective Unveils AI-Powered Planning Platform

ASX-listed Objective Corporation is set to launch a new planning technology platform designed specifically for Australian local councils, addressing widespread challenges with development approval backlogs and resource constraints across the sector.

The company will unveil the solution at the Planning Institute of Australia (PIA) Congress in Darwin from May 28-30, where it serves as Platinum Sponsor. The platform represents a year-long collaboration with councils and planners nationwide to reimagine statutory planning processes.

"We've spent the last year working hand-in-hand with councils and their planners across Australia to reimagine how statutory planning can work efficiently, transparently, and without the admin grind," said Andrea Breen, VP Local Government Solutions at Objective.

The new platform addresses a critical pain point for Australian councils, which face mounting pressure to approve more housing developments while operating with fewer resources and outdated planning systems. Many councils currently rely on what industry insiders describe as a "patchwork of processes" that weren't designed for current demands.

The solution includes smart workflow automation aimed at speeding up approvals and reducing delays, alongside AI-powered tools that surface relevant past decisions to improve consistency across planning decisions. The platform also offers end-to-end compliance visibility with integration to the NSW Planning Portal.

For management oversight, the system provides customisable reporting and real-time dashboards designed for team leaders and executives to monitor planning operations.

"This is about more than just tech," Breen explained. "It's about giving planners the time, tools, and trust they need to focus on what they were trained to do - shape great communities."

Matt Collins, CEO of the Planning Institute of Australia, welcomed Objective's involvement in the congress. "Partners like Objective bring the latest technology to our ecosystem of planners, who are often the unsung heroes of our communities," he said.

The announcement comes as councils across Australia grapple with approval backlogs and planner burnout, issues that have become increasingly prominent as housing demand outpaces supply in many regions.

Objective Corporation trades on the ASX under the code OCL and provides enterprise information management solutions to government and corporate clients across Australia and internationally.