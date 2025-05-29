DocuXplorer Launches New AI Features

Document management software platform DocuXplorer has announced the release of a suite of AI features, including a private AI chat tool. AI OCR, AI Capture, and AI Insights perform tasks including full-text extraction, intelligent document processing, automated filing, and AI analysis.

DocuXplorer works with various industries, including government, education, financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas, and retail. Businesses that need to find and catalogue relevant data within documents, such as invoices and contracts, can automate the process using AI OCR (optical character recognition). AI Capture uses and expands on OCR capabilities by automating data entry and filing.

AI Insights, the latest development from DocuXplorer, is a private AI chat tool directly linked to an organization's unique document library. Drawing on the capabilities of large language models (LLMs), AI Insights uses conversational prompts to locate and summarize documents and identify patterns across files.

"Generating intelligence from your data is the next step to turning static information into strategic assets that support your business's continuous improvement and growth," says DocuXplorer CEO Ron Wyman.

Ron also points out that most employees don't organize their projects for others, resulting in lost time and effort when colleagues or departments need to access the information. AI insights enables small and large companies to leverage work products—without knowing who created the information or where it's located—for valuable Insights into their business.

Unlike widely used LLMs like ChatGPT, AI Insights exists privately within a company's DocuXplorer interface, eliminating the data privacy and security issues that often arise with external AI models.

https://www.docuxplorer.com/