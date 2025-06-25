Sydney Firm Launches Three-Phase AI Program

A Sydney-based developer has launched what it calls a practical solution to one of modern business's biggest challenges: how to meaningfully integrate artificial intelligence into everyday operations without getting lost in technical jargon.

WorkDynamics by Devworkz is positioned as a bridge between business leaders who need AI solutions and the often complex world of AI implementation.

"We're not interested in AI for its own sake," said John Ackery, Innovation Director at WorkDynamics. "We believe in AI that works for real people, in real workplaces, delivering real results."

The program addresses a growing disconnect in the business world, where AI has become ubiquitous in marketing materials but remains elusive in practical application for many organisations.

The initiative unfolds through three distinct phases designed to take organisations from AI curiosity to capability.

The "Learn" phase introduces business leaders to AI fundamentals through the company's Fusion Academy and an online community, deliberately avoiding deep technical requirements while building decision-making confidence.

During the "Explore" phase, participants work hands-on with pre-built AI applications including Safe Havens for child safety reporting and Injury Guard for workplace hazard management. The phase also introduces users to AI agents named Nova, Riley, Ava, and Mia, designed to support both customer-facing and internal operations.

The final "Activate" phase involves integrating AI into live business systems with expert guidance, from workflow optimisation to intelligent data platforms.

Real-World Focus

What distinguishes the program, according to Ackery, is its emphasis on addressing actual workplace challenges rather than showcasing AI capabilities for their own sake.

"This isn't just a training program - it's a transformation journey," he explained. "We aim to help organisations move from curiosity to capability, from experimentation to execution."

The solutions are built on Microsoft's Power Platform, utilising Microsoft Dataverse for data integration and Microsoft Copilot Studio for agent management.

The company emphasises that while many applications use the Power Platform, WorkDynamics focuses exclusively on AI-native solutions designed to embed intelligence directly into business processes.

The program is now accepting registrations through the company's website, targeting business leaders who want to embrace AI transformation but need structured guidance to navigate the implementation process.

https://www.devworkz.net/Managed-AI-Modernisation-Register