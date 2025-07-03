Archive360 Partners with Snowflake for AI Applications

Archive360, an enterprise data archiving company, has announced a new integration with cloud data platform Snowflake that allows organizations to make their archived data available for AI and analytics applications while maintaining governance controls.

The partnership, unveiled at Snowflake Summit 2025, addresses a common challenge facing enterprises: vast amounts of valuable data locked away in legacy archives that cannot be easily accessed by modern analytics tools and AI systems.

"Snowflake can extract extremely valuable insights from archive data, but historically, enterprises have not been able to efficiently make this AI and analytics ready, while providing extensive governance capabilities in parallel," said Dan Manners, VP Product Strategy, Archive360.

"With Archive360 and Snowflake, organizations can easily transform their archive data from a closed environment, integrating into modern data ecosystems that drive innovation and inform critical business decisions."

The integration works by allowing companies to selectively publish archive data to Snowflake's AI Data Cloud platform. Archive360's system can ingest data from both active and legacy applications, then prepare and govern that data before making it available to Snowflake for analysis.

For many organizations, archived data represents a significant untapped resource. This information is often stored in proprietary formats or legacy systems that make it difficult to access at scale for modern data science applications. The Archive360-Snowflake integration aims to solve this problem by automating the process of making archive data analytics-ready.

The system is built on what Archive360 calls a "cloud-native, class-based architecture" that provides each customer with a dedicated software-as-a-service environment. This approach ensures data segregation and allows integration with existing security protocols.

Kieran Kennedy, VP of Data Cloud Product Partners at Snowflake, said the partnership helps organizations "unlock and operationalize archive data - enabling secure, compliant, and scalable access to information that was once difficult to use."

https://www.archive360.com/