Barracuda Addresses Microsoft Identity Data Protection Gap

Barracuda Networks has unveiled Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium, a cloud-based solution designed to protect Microsoft Entra ID environments from data loss caused by cyberattacks and human error.

The new offering addresses what the cybersecurity company identifies as a critical gap in identity protection, extending backup capabilities beyond Microsoft's native 30-day retention limit.

The solution protects 13 essential identity components including users, groups, roles, administrative units, app registrations, audit logs, authentication policies, BitLocker keys, and device management configurations.

"Identity is the control plane of today's digital business - any disruption can halt operations and expose organisations to security risks," said Neal Bradbury, chief product officer at Barracuda.

"With Entra ID Backup Premium, we are closing a critical gap in the identity protection lifecycle by adding fast, reliable recovery to our proven detection and response capabilities.

" Unlike point solutions that focus only on backup or monitoring, Barracuda delivers a unified, end-to-end approach that makes Entra ID protection simpler, stronger and more resilient so organisations can stay secure, compliant and operational.”

The solution integrates with Barracuda's existing BarracudaONE platform, providing users with centralized visibility through a unified dashboard. It supports both single and multi-tenant environments, targeting IT teams and managed service providers seeking to scale identity protection management.

According to the company, the software-as-a-service solution requires no installation or configuration, allowing customers to connect their Microsoft 365 tenant and begin backing up data within minutes.

The platform includes advanced search capabilities, realtime monitoring, detailed audit logs, and five levels of role-based access control.

The product is available globally through Barracuda's network of resellers and managed service providers. Customers can purchase it as a standalone offering or as part of a subscription with Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup.

https://www.barracuda.com/