Intellistack Debuts No-Code Automation Solution

Data capture and workflow automation vendor Intellistack, formerly known as Formstack, has announced its corporate rebrand alongside the launch of Streamline, a no-code process automation platform designed to enable organizations to build secure workflows without data migration or retention requirements.

The Denver-based company, which has provided data capture and workflow automation solutions since 2006, said the rebrand reflects its expanded focus beyond digital forms to encompass artificial intelligence, automation, and data activation capabilities.

Streamline addresses enterprise challenges where valuable data remains isolated across disconnected systems and trapped behind compliance regulations, according to the company. The platform features AI capabilities embedded throughout to enhance accuracy, reduce manual processes, and improve security.

"Organizations no longer need to manage a patchwork of point solutions for forms, eSignatures, document generation, and workflows," said Dave Cole, Chief Technology Officer at Intellistack.

"With Streamline, they can consolidate critical operations onto a single, no-code platform, dramatically reduce their total cost of operation, and most importantly unlock the full potential of their data easily and securely."

The platform's core architecture includes secure multi-system integrations with zero data retention, automatic classification of sensitive data including HIPAA, SOC 2, PII, and PHI information, dynamic prefilling capabilities using existing data, automated write-back workflows for realtime system updates, and built-in security guardrails with compliance support.

Streamline is suitable for all industries and for all large-scale processes, including patient referrals and registry, financial agreements, new client or employee onboarding, procurement, student enrollment, authorization requests, and many more.

The company indicated that existing Formstack and Formsite products will continue to be sold and supported. Intellistack serves more than 32,000 organizations worldwide, including Kaiser Permanente, Shell, Shopify, and Netflix.

https://www.intellistack.com