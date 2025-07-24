ABBYY Unveils Analytics Platform for Document Processing

ABBYY has introduced two new artificial intelligence solutions designed to enhance document-centric business operations and consulting engagements, as organizations grapple with the challenge that 90% of their documents remain unstructured.

The software company announced Process AI for Consulting (PAIC) and IDP Analytics, targeting what it describes as a $US5.3 billion market demand for purpose-built AI to deliver process optimization. The launch comes as businesses increasingly seek to maximize returns on AI investments while addressing inefficiencies in document processing workflows.

PAIC specifically targets ABBYY's partner network, providing consultants with access to the company's Timeline process intelligence platform. The solution aims to accelerate project timelines and deliver data-driven insights through flexible licensing arrangements designed to reduce technical and administrative burdens for consulting firms.

"PAIC empowers consultants to identify critical inefficiencies and improvement opportunities, deliver a precise roadmap for success, and monitor outcomes," said Bruce Orcutt, Chief Marketing Officer at ABBYY.

The second solution, IDP Analytics, addresses the widespread challenge of unstructured document management within organizations. The platform combines ABBYY's intelligent document processing capabilities with process intelligence technology to create what the company describes as a "digital twin" of document processes.

IDP Analytics offers pre-built dashboards tracking metrics including processing time, costs, and straight-through processing rates. Organizations can customize these dashboards to align with specific business priorities and identify optimization opportunities.

"We accomplish this by leveraging our proven Process AI to deliver a comprehensive, analytics-driven approach to document-centric programs that has proven to return millions of dollars in savings," Orcutt stated.

The solutions target different market segments within the broader enterprise AI landscape, where organizations continue to struggle with extracting value from unstructured data sources. Document processing remains a significant operational challenge across industries, particularly in sectors like insurance, financial services, and healthcare where paper-based and digital document workflows are prevalent.

Process AI for Consulting is now available to ABBYY partners, while IDP Analytics is offered as an add-on compatible with all IDP platforms.

https://www.abbyy.com/