fileAI Tackles Unstructured Data Challenge

Singapore-based fileAI has launched its V2 platform, a next-generation solution designed to help enterprises and small-to-medium businesses access, collect, and structure business data from unstructured formats and disconnected systems.

"fileAI v2 is a game-changer for enterprises and SMBs struggling to unlock the value of unstructured data," said Christian Schneider, CEO and Co-founder at fileAI.

"Our focus has always been on the foundation, delivering the cleanest, most accurate data possible so AI workflows actually work. Even the slightest inconsistency results in costly errors. This isn’t just an upgrade, it’s a redefinition of what file intelligence can do.”

Key Features of the fileAI V2 Platform:

• Beethoven and Decider models: Parse, extract, and classify data from diverse file types, including contracts, images, free text, invoices, financial statements, legal forms and more with industry-leading accuracy. Easily handles variations in layout, language, and handwriting, always ensuring accurate results.

• Match and Compare engine: Automatically detects discrepancies, clause variations, and anomalies across documents, crucial for compliance, risk, and due diligence.

• Answer Engine: Enables users to query, chat, and extract insights across multiple documents using internal data and relevant web context.

• fileAI Drive: A secure document repository with robust access controls and integrations with Google Drive, Dropbox, and APIs.

Since 2024, fileAI has created over 200 million AI schemas, resulting in an estimated 320,000 hours saved and $6 million in processing costs for clients. The platform offers flexible self-service pricing starting at $0 and features an MCP-ready architecture.

The company targets industries where accuracy and compliance are critical, including financial services, legal teams, insurance, and accounting.

“Organizations in financial services, legal, insurance, and accounting face mounting pressure to automate while navigating rising regulatory complexity and shifting market demands,” said Tim Prugar, Head of Product & Engineering at fileAI.

“Instead of being held back by outdated processes and fragmented data, fileAI gives them the tools to access, structure, and act on critical information to drive successful business outcomes.”

fileAI has established partnerships with industry leaders including Nvidia, Oracle, AWS, and Google to extend its reach in the enterprise market.

https://www.file.ai/