AI Search Unlocks Enterprise Backup Archives

Data security firm Cohesity has integrated its Gaia AI platform with Microsoft 365 Copilot, allowing users to search backup data using conversational queries directly within the Copilot interface.

The integration enables knowledge workers to access information stored in backed-up emails, documents and spreadsheets through natural language questions. Users receive responses filtered by their existing permissions, maintaining data security controls.

Cohesity claims this represents a first-to-market innovation for accessing backup data through generative AI. The platform combines large language models with retrieval augmented generation techniques to search across archived information.

"Without a single plane of data visibility, many organisations are unaware of the power of backup data in unlocking new business insights," said Paul Henaghan, Cohesity's managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

The service addresses a growing enterprise challenge around data accessibility. Many organisations struggle to extract value from archived information, particularly as data volumes increase and compliance requirements become more complex.

“Generative AI has created a tipping point for enterprise AI deployments. The next phase of this journey will involve more AI-to-AI communications and expectations for transformative business outcomes,” said Chantrelle Nielsen, Group Product Manager, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft.

“Microsoft 365 Copilot integration with Cohesity reflects this progression, giving enterprises more ways to take advantage of AI from the convenience of a single interface with a consistent user experience.”

Currently, the Cohesity Gaia functionality within Microsoft 365 Copilot is available at no additional cost for organisations subscribing to both services. Cohesity Gaia operates as a separate subscription-based service.

https://www.cohesity.com