AI Engine Automates Enterprise Access Control

Delinea has launched Iris AI, an artificial intelligence engine that automates identity security decisions and auditing processes for enterprise IT systems.

The cloud-native platform evaluates user behaviour, device location, and policy alignment to grant or deny access requests in realtime, while automatically analysing recorded sessions to detect suspicious activities and policy violations.

Identity security has become increasingly complex as organisations adopt hybrid cloud environments and expand their digital footprints, creating challenges for IT teams managing thousands of user accounts and machine identities across multiple platforms.

“In today’s fast-paced, hybrid cloud environments, teams are constantly spinning up new apps, tools and services, often without security oversight,” said Jackie McGuire, security practice lead and principal analyst at theCUBE Research.

“With Delinea Iris AI, there’s real value in transforming shadow IT into a security onboarding pipeline, giving teams visibility and control across every identity, no matter where it lives or how it’s managed. It redefines the role of the security team from being seen as ‘The Department of No’ to becoming a true enabler that proactively helps teams avoid mistakes before they happen.”

The platform includes two primary capabilities:

Authorization powered by Delinea Iris AI builds context in real-time by evaluating user behaviour, business justification, device, location, and policy alignment to intelligently triage risk for every access request without slowing productivity. Dynamically adjust access as user context changes, offering clear, evidence-based reasoning and a complete audit trail.

Auditing powered by Delinea Iris AI analyzes recorded sessions, detecting elevated privileges, failed authorizations, deletions, file transfers, unusual Secrets usage, and more. It highlights elevated commands and risky behaviours in seconds, delivering an evidence-based summary and heatmap of suspicious activity within each session. This provides instant, actionable insights to quickly identify threats, investigate issues, and stop bad actors before the damage is done.

Delinea operates globally with a focus on centralised authorisation systems for both human and machine identities across cloud and traditional infrastructure environments.

https://delinea.com